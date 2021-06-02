Jordan refers 2 to security court over alleged foreign plot

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s official Petra news agency says the cases of two former senior officials accused of taking part in a foreign plot have been referred to a national security court. Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid were swept up in a wave of arrests in April. Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince and the half-brother of King Abdullah II, was placed under a form of house arrest. Hamzah denied being part of any conspiracy and said he was targeted for speaking out against corruption and poor governance. Abdullah later said he had resolved the matter with Hamzah. All of those arrested were released except for Awadallah and Hassan.