Mild conditions come to an end as heat and humidity start building in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve now made it three straight days of enjoyable weather across the region as highs again today were hovering around 80 degrees.

Now we’re going to start to feel the effects of the warming trend we’ve been promising.

Tonight will stay pretty comfortable with lows in the mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

A few fair weather clouds may once again develop on Thursday as temperatures start to move upward with highs in the upper 80s.

Then the heat sets in with highs in the low 90s expected on Friday and Saturday as conditions also become more humid.

I'll take a look deeper into our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.