Nebraska officials drop plans for 2-tier Medicaid system

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials are dropping plans for a two-tier system to cover voter-approved Medicaid expansion in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports state officials announced Tuesday that all Nebraskans covered by the expansion will get a full range of benefits starting Oct. 1. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration had sought to offer a two-tier system that would include a “basic” plan covering physical and behavioral health care services and a “prime” plan that would also cover dental, vision and over-the-counter drugs. The Trump administration approved Ricketts’ two-tier plan last year, prompting a lawsuit by advocacy group Nebraska Appleseed. But President Joe Biden’s administration made clear early this year that it would not approve the system.