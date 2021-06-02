Rib Fest returns to Siouxland in full force

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of Camp High Hopes' largest fundraisers is returning this summer in full force.

Rib Fest will take place on June 19 at the Hard Rock's Battery Park in Sioux City.

The non-profit is partnering with Tyson Foods and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to provide a variety of meats and entertainment for the event.

At a packed press conference on Wednesday, Camp High Hope leaders spoke about the excitement surrounding Rib Fest and what it means for the camp.

"So every dollar that we raise from Rib Fest goes directly to support Camp High Hopes. So that means it is staying here locally, and it is helping your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers, your siblings, your coworkers kids," said Advancement Director Sarah Morgan. "It's really providing these awesome unique experiences for people with disabilities when they come to camp."

Rib Fest will also be offering some new activities this year including a raffle with a chance to win several prizes, and country artist Dane Louis and his band will be the main entertainment.

Camp High Hopes leaders said they are also offering a drive through Rib Fest on June 5 that will allow all people to be able to participate this year.