68-year-old dies after motorcycle crash in Monona County, IA

PISGAH, Iowa (KTIV) - A Nebraska man has died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Monona County, Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 68-year-old Stephen Hendricks of Columbus, Nebraska died after colliding with a semi.

The ISP says the crash happened on Highway 183 north of the Harrison County, Iowa line at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash report states a Jeep driven by 78-year-old Barba Rice of Moorhead, Iowa was traveling northbound on Highway 183. Behind Rice was Hendricks driving his Harley Davison motorcycle.

Authorities say a third vehicle, a semi driven by 25-year-old Derek Henschen of Ute, Iowa, was behind the motorcycle and Jeep, and began passing them by going into the southbound lane.

At the same time, Hendricks began passing the Jeep in front of him by also going into the southbound lane. Authorities say Hendricks did not realize the semi was also in the process of passing the Jeep and collided with the passenger side of the semi.

Henschen reportedly lost control of the semi due to the collision and authorities say this resulted in Hendricks suffering fatal injuries.