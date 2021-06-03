Bahrain offers Pfizer booster for some who got Chinese shots

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has begun offering a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for some people, six months after they received two shots of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The mixing of vaccines comes as the Mideast island nation struggles through its worst wave of the virus despite being one of the top countries in the world in per-capita inoculations. The government’s BeAware mobile phone app allows those living in Bahrain to register for booster shots of either Pfizer or Sinopharm vaccines. However, the government now recommends that people over 50, the obese and those with weakened immune systems receive the Pfizer shot regardless of whether they first received the Sinopharm shot.