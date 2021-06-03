Biden’s pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s stated commitment to abandoning the practice of spying on reporters has won support from press freedom groups. But it remains unclear if that promise can actually be kept, especially because Democratic and Republican administrations alike have relied on reporters’ phone records to suss out leaks of classified information. The Justice Department in recent weeks has disclosed that federal investigators had secretly obtained call records of journalists at The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN. It was part of efforts to identify sources who had provided national security information published in the early months of the Trump administration.