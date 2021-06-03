China’s silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — China has long quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now the ruling Communist Party appears to be turning those efforts toward Hong Kong. The semi-autonomous territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao were for years the last places on Chinese soil allowed to publicly mark the events of June 4, 1989. Now, an annual vigil has been banned by city authorities for a second year, and a museum dedicated to the event suddenly closed, days before Friday’s anniversary.