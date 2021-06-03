Denmark: Ties with allies not hurt by alleged US eavesdrop

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s prime minister says her country has solid relationships with allies, including France and Germany, and they don’t need to be restored. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen spoke Wednesday after reports that the country allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders more than seven years ago. Danish broadcaster DR has reported that Denmark’s external intelligence service in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the U.S. had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neighboring countries. It concluded that the U.S. did eavesdrop on political leaders and officials in Germany, France, Sweden and Norway.