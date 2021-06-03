EU, Mideast nations look to train at Cyprus security center

LARNACA, Cyprus (AP) — The foreign minister of Cyprus says three European Union member nations and three Middle Eastern countries are looking to train personnel in border, customs and cybersecurity techniques at a cutting-edge U.S.-funded facility expected to be ready early next year. Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said after inspecting the under-construction facility with U.S. Ambassador Judith Garber on Thursday that the Cyprus Center for Land, Open-Seas, and Port Security (CYCLOPS) is scheduled to start operating on Jan. 16, 2022. Christodoulides said Cyprus was selected for the center because the Mediterranean island nation is located on the southeastern end of the EU and because it enjoys good relations with the nations in the Mideast.