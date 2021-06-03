Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month. The decision on Thursday came two days after he and a 14-year-old girl broke into a house where they found guns and ammunition and fired at deputies in a standoff that ended only when deputies shot and wounded the girl. During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling. The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.