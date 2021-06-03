Heat and humidity build into Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There will be plenty of sunshine again today with a bit of cloud cover overhead, particularly in the afternoon.



There will also be just a bit more of a breeze than what we have seen the past few days but nothing crazy with speeds in the 5 to 15 miles per hour range.



Temperatures will be a little bit warmer as we top out in the mid to upper 80s though humidity levels will stay comfortable.



We fall to lows near 60 degrees overnight, setting the stage for some hot temperatures for the weekend.



We reach the low to mid 90s for highs from Friday through Sunday with mostly sunny skies overhead.



We will notice a little humidity on Friday but it will really increase on Saturday and Sunday, feeling like the middle of summer.



More on the increasing heat and humidity and how long it will be sticking around on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.