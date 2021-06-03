June 3: South Dakota reporting active cases drop to 281, total hospitalizations at 34

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting Thursday, 782 more residents have completed their vaccine series, meaning 324,169 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This means an estimated 49.70% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 54.91% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 656,977 of its allocated vaccines, with 288,970 being Moderna, 347,595 being Pfizer and 20,412 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 3 report, health officials confirmed 12 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 284 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 300.

A total of 121,941 of South Dakota's 124,242 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 34 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, South Dakota has confirmed 2,020 virus-related deaths in the state. One additional COVID-19 death was reported on the June 3 report.