Nebraska Department of Natural Resources hosts open house in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources held an open house on Thursday at the Divots Conference Center in Norfolk. Those who were there provided information about repairs, improvements, and other outcomes since the floods. The DNR also took comments about flood recovery efforts and reimbursements. Attendees also had the chance to learn about resources relating to floodplain regulations, and other local, state, and federal efforts.

"This is the way for the locals to help us prioritize projects after future disasters and so that's why the input is really important. How do you guys want that to be handled in the future? What would've helped your community recover quicker? And what things are good? What things should stay the way they are?" said Katie Ringland, The DNR's Chief of Floodplain Mangement.

National Emergency Management Association representatives also were there to talk about hazard mitigation plans.

"I was talking a lot about mitigation and what communities want to see for mitigation in their areas, what types of hazards they have and how we can mitigate those hazards. But then I also talked a lot about hazard mitigation plans throughout the state and what is the benefit of participating in a hazard mitigation plan versus not participating in a hazard mitigation plan" said Lexy Hindt, Deputy State Mitigation Officer at NEMA.

If you couldn't make it to the meeting, the public comment section is open on the DNR's website until July 6 at 5:00 p.m.

That link can be found here