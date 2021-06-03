Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts hosts town hall in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a town hall in Norfolk discussing the Biden Administration's 30 by 30 plan.

Adopted by an Executive Order, the plan would protect 30% of America's land and oceans by 2030.

It would help support local and private conservation efforts. At the town hall at the Johnny Carson Theatre, the governor voiced his opposition to the plan with other guest speakers. He said that this is an unconstitutional policy shift from the Biden Administration, and would not be good for Nebraskans.

"That would be devastating for our small towns and rural communities. Especially here in Nebraska where 97% of the land is privately owned. If that were to happen and 30% went into that conservation, everybody else's property taxes are going to skyrocket to be able to make up for that so that they could pay for schools and roads," said Ricketts.

Ricketts will be holding similar town halls Monday in Wahoo and Broken Bow.