Seacor Power oil boat to be pulled from sea after capsizing

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’re preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of the deadly April accident. U.S. Coast Guard officials tell WGNO-TV that a barge is at the site off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and will help remove the Seacor Power and take it to another location as the investigation continues. A preliminary report from federal investigators says the lift boat was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana on April 13. Six people were rescued; six bodies were found; and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.