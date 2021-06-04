3.7 magnitude earthquake felt in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A 3.7 magnitutde earthquake was registered in parts of Nebraska and South Dakota Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS says the quake was registered at 10:20 a.m. Friday, about 10 miles northeast of the village of Anoka, Nebraska, near the state's border with South Dakota.

As of 12 p.m., 22 people have reportedly felt the quake. You can report if you felt the quake here.

The USGS says an earthquake of this magnitude is usually felt by several people and the vibrations feel like a truck passing by with hanging objects known to noticeably swing. Earthquakes between magnitudes two and three have weak shakings and usually no damage occurs.