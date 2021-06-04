Actor Drake Bell pleads not guilty to charges including Attempted Endangering Children

Actor drake bell has pleaded not guilty this week to a pair of charges involving a teenage girl.

Best known for starring on the Nickelodeon show, Drake and Josh, Bell entered his plea in court to charges of attempted endangering children, a felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Bell was released on $2,500-hundred dollars bond on the condition to not have contact with the victim.

Charges against the 34-year-old stem from an incident at a Cleveland nightclub in 2017.

Prosecutors say Bell, quote: "created a risk of harm to the victim" at his concert there.

In the months leading to the 2017 incident, investigators say Bell sent the victim inappropriate social media messages.

An investigation revealed the girl and bell had established a relationship a few years earlier.

Attorneys for bell say "all facts will be revealed in the courtroom," refusing additional comment.

The victim filed her report with her local police department in Canada in 2018.

Bell has a pretrial hearing set for June 23 of this year.