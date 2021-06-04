Authorities set up digital tip line in search for missing 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The FBI and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have set up a digital media tip line for information in the disappearance of 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

Anyone with information about Xavior can leave a tip by following this link here.

Xavior is from a trailer park in Montezuma, Iowa and went missing back on May 27. He was last seen around 11 a.m. wearing a red shirt, blue pajama pants, and black shoes. His 11th birthday was over the weekend.

Anyone with information can also call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office Tips Hotline at 641-623-2107.