Biden aims to restore species protections weakened by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species. The reviews announced Friday will take months or years to complete. They continue a decades-old, back-and-forth between Democratic and Republican administrations with starkly differing approaches to environmental regulation.