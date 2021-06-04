Chick’s homer sparks Husker rally in win over Northeastern

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cam Chick’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning helped Nebraska rally to beat Northeastern 8-6 in the Fayeteville Regional. Nebraska will meet No. 1 overall seed Arkansas on Saturday. Down 4-0 at the end of three, the Cornhuskers’ win marked their second-largest comeback victory in post-season history. Max Viera went 3-for-5 with a double and drove in a run and Ian Fair and Jared Dupere each drove in two runs for Northeastern.