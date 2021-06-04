Food Truck Fridays return to Sioux City in full force

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Food Truck Fridays have officially returned to Sioux City.

June 4 was the first day of the event and plenty of people came out to Pearl Street Park to try the cuisine.

Vendors at the event served everything from barbecue to ice cream. The event will run all summer long every Friday from 11 to 1:30

Several of the food trucks owners were grateful to be able to get out and serve the community after the break in 2020.

"Yeah we are super excited to be able to be here. You know the last three years being stuck in the kitchen and its just been a pain in the butt not being able to be here," said Erik Munoz, co-owner of the Brightside Café. "But we are really excited to be here at Food Truck Fridays being able to get out of the kitchen and have a mobile unit that can serve anyone, anywhere, anytime."

With this upcoming year, the tradition of Food Truck Fridays continues into its seventh year of existence, and they're hoping to make it their best one yet.