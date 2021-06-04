Gaetz friend faces sentencing in August, judge accepts pleas

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation of Rep. Matt Gaetz will be sentenced in August. A judge accepted Joel Greenberg’s plea deal on Thursday. It requires the Florida politician to cooperate with prosecutors. Last month, Greenberg pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor. He admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men. The former Seminole County tax collector will be sentenced in Orlando on Aug. 19.