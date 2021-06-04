Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra hosts town hall in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Friday Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra spoke with residents today in Sheldon, Iowa.

Feenstra hosted a question and answer formatted town hall at the Sheldon Community Services Building.



Questions for Feenstra ranged from agriculture and workforce issues to tax, and federal election law changes.



Feenstra also weighed in on border control.



He recently visited the Southern Border and has been calling on the Biden Administration to do the same.



He says he wants them to see what he experienced first hand, so they can work together on fixing the problem.

"All of the focus is on asylum seekers, and also the cartels are moving these drugs Fentanyl and cocaine up and obviously into our communities and that's why it's so dangerous and that's why I'm so patinate in talking with the Biden administration saying please see what's going on, they need help, we need to close this boarder down, because we're going to have a bad outcome if things don't change," said Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Feenstra says there are bills being worked out that would give more funding to border patrol agents.



That funding would be used for more personnel, more technology, and items like helicopters to help navigate mountainous regions where these drugs are being moved.

"It's important to Iowa when it comes to specifically infrastructure roads, and bridges, and broadband. These are things we need to put in the infrastructure bill, but unfortunately The Biden Administration has only 6% of it going to bridges and broadband , so that's what we need to change and that's the discussion we're going to have at the federal level," said Rep. Randy Feenstra.

Feenstra added he has concerns about a 7 Trillion Dollar Package when we only bring in $3.25 Trillion per year.



He was also making stops in Cherokee and Ames today.