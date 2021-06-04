Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand makes stop in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand Friday made a stop in Sioux City.

People came out to Mid City Park to hear Sand give an update about what his office has been up to.

They also had the chance to ask any questions they had.

One topic Sand touched on was his office's report on Governor Reynold's Step Up and Stop the Spread campaign.

"The report's pretty simple. The governor signed a law in 2018 that said statewide elected officials can't spend money under their own control for paid advertisements that they put themselves in," said Sand. "And that's what she did. The content of the ad, there's no exceptions for content. It's just a prohibition on putting yourself in ads. And the easiest way to not have had this problem would be to not put yourself in ads," said Rob Sand, Iowa State Auditor.

Sand added it's important for statewide elected officials to be accountable to people by coming out to events like this one. He said people should be able to talk to their elected officials.