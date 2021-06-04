Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, have submitted requests to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill. The groups also widened their campaign to gain corporate support for their cause in hopes of pressuring Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pro-business party to support the legislation. Prospects for passage of the bill before the current parliamentary session ends on June 16 are uncertain because of strong resistance from conservatives in Suga’s party.