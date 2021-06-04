June 4: Nebraska reports over 1.7 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered

(KTIV) - Nebraska is reporting 827,828 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, an increase of 3,930 since Thursday's report.

According to the state's COVID-19 Dashboard, 43.5% of Nebraska's 12 and older population is fully vaccinated.

In total, Nebraska has administered 1,705,937 vaccine doses. As of Friday morning, 111,124 Nebraskans are partially vaccinated.

The latest data from Nebraska health officials shows there have been 41 more positive cases reported in the state. In total, there have been 223,558 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

There are currently 58 hospitalizations in the state due to the virus, which is down from the 62 reported on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2,249 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the state. No additional deaths were reported on June 4.