June 4: South Dakota reports 55% of eligible population has received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials are reporting Friday, 770 more residents have completed their vaccine series, meaning 324,939 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

This means an estimated 49.80% of South Dakota's 12 and older population has completed their vaccine series. The state's COVID-19 dashboard shows 55% of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

So far, South Dakota has administered 658,304 of its allocated vaccines, with 289,553 being Moderna, 348,277 being Pfizer and 20,524 being Johnson & Johnson.

On the June 4 report, health officials confirmed 14 more cases of COVID-19. Currently, the state is reporting 266 active COVID-19 cases, which is down from 284.

A total of 121,973 of South Dakota's 124,261 COVID-19 cases have recovered, with 37 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, South Dakota has confirmed 2,022 virus-related deaths in the state. Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the June 4 report.