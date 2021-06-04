Le Mars RAGBRAI committee announces headlining acts to kick off Iowa’s Ride

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars RAGBRAI Committee announced headliners for this year's RAGBRAI event Friday evening.

In a news release, the committee announced that the cover band Flashback Heart Attack will take the stage along with seven other musical acts and performances on Saturday, July 24 to kick off RAGBRAI.

Starting at 10 a.m. riders and spectators are invited to participate in a variety of activities including a Frisbee golf tournament. Also, during that time vendors will be lined up along the streets of downtown.

The news release states that the beverage garden will open at 11 a.m. As the day progresses there will be a Granville Pedal Pullers show, BMX stunt team performance and appearances by street magicians, caricature artists and more.

Volunteers for the event are encouraged to sign up on their website.