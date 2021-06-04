Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein reach trade deal with UK

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway and two other non-EU European nations have reached a trade deal with Britain following the country’s departure from the bloc last year. Britain is Norway’s largest trading partner outside the bloc. The deal also covers Iceland and Liechtenstein. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg called the deal “ambitious and comprehensive.” Talks have been going on since 2020. Negotiators had to tackle sticky issues including the import to Norway of agricultural goods such as meat and cheese, and exports of fish to Britain, Norwegian media said.