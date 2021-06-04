Police clear 500 migrants from French port after clashes

PARIS (AP) — Several hundred police have cleared out a makeshift migrant camp in the northern French port city of Calais, a magnet for migrants trying to get to Britain. The prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region said the migrants were removed Friday from several structures near the Calais hospital and taken to centers. About 30 children were among those removed. The operation came two days after violent clashes with scores of migrants in two locations, including near the hospital. A second confrontation occurred near the port where ferries ply the English Channel between France and Britain. Seven riot police were treated for injuries at the hospital, the prefecture said.