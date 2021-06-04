Police say a 3-year-old died in a hot car while her mother was tending to a marijuana grow

VISALIA, CA (NBC) - A 3-year-old California girl is dead after, police say, her mother left her alone in a hot car for hours yesterday, while she was tending to a marijuana grow at her sister's home.

Police say the mother left her daughter in the backseat of the car alone for 2 and a half to 3 hours while temperatures outside were at least 100 degrees in Visalia, California.

Now, all five adults who were at the home have been arrested for child endangerment, and the mother is also facing involuntary manslaughter.

Visalia police got a call about an unresponsive child around 5:45 Thursday night from a home on West Perez Street.

An officer was dealing with an unrelated call nearby and arrived within seconds.

"When he got there, the 3-year-old was unresponsive. Family members were trying to give the child CPR." Said Sgt. Mike Verissimo, Visalia Police.

3-year-old Jessica Campos was taken to Kaweah Health, where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the mother - 28-year-old Eustajia Mojica, had left her daughter alone in the hot car for 2 and a half to 3 hours while the temperature outside was at least 100 degrees.

"It was learned that the mother was tending to a marijuana grow in the backyard of the residence and also processing marijuana within the house." Said Sgt. Verissimo.

Police found 150 marijuana plants and about 475 pounds of processed marijuana were found on the property.

There were four other adults and four children at the home when it happened.

The children, ranging from 9 months to 15 years old, were all turned over to child protective services.

Mojica, the girl's mother was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.

And the other adults her sister Araceli Mojica, Emmanuel Ortiz-Aguilar, Valentin Aguilar Ortiz, and Victor Flores Corona, were arrested for child endangerment.

Marijuana drug charges may also be filed against all five adults involved in the case.