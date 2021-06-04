Portion of Glenn Ave closing due to emergency repairs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City officials have announced all lanes for a portion of Glenn Avenue in Sioux City will be closed for emergency repairs.

The Sioux City Engineering Division says the closure will be between South St. Aubin Street and South Newton Street.

The closure will begin immediately, and emergency repairs are expected to be complete in one week, weather dependent.

A detour will be posted for this closure. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs