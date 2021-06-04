SUX Pride kicks off

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Day one of SUX Pride kicked off Friday.

Live music and entertainers could be found Downtown. Local restaurants also held a variety of specials.

And the different pride flags were flying down 4th street as well.

Leaders with SUX Pride say while they did get to hold Pride last year in August, they are excited to be back.

"For us as and LGBT group to celebrate the community that supports us and shows us love every single day. And it's really great after having been throughout the last year of COVID and everything else to see people again and to come back and be able to hug them, and touch them and say hey it's great to see you. There's been a lot of tearful reunions after such a long time," said Joe McCulley, Executive Director SUX Pride.

SUX Pride continues Saturday, with events at the Sioux City Convention Center.