UK ‘people’s tribunal’ hears claims China abused Uyghurs

LONDON (AP) — A “people’s tribunal” set up to assess whether China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people constitute genocide has opened in London. A human rights lawyer who is the chairman said more than three dozen witnesses would make “grave” allegations against Chinese authorities during four days of hearings. Witnesses told the tribunal on Friday that inmates at detention camps for Uyghurs were routinely humiliated, tortured and abused, with one saying they were treated “less than dogs.” The tribunal does not have U.K. government backing and has no powers to sanction or punish China. Beijing flatly rejects the allegations and says the Xinjiang camps were vocational training centers.