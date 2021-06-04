Walmart to close its US stores on Thanksgiving again

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart says it will close its U.S. stores on Thanksgiving for the second consecutive year.

The nation’s largest retailer and biggest private employer said Friday that it wants to give workers time off for all their “hard work and dedication” to the company.

The move shows how the pandemic will have lasting effects on the retail industry’s strategies even as the health crisis ebbs.

For almost a decade, Black Friday store shopping had kicked off with big crowds on the turkey feast and expanded into Friday. However, last year, given safety concerns, most stores were closed on Thanksgiving.

Walmart, like other retailers, successfully pushed more sales online to reduce crowds in the store.