Burkina Faso govt says at least 100 civilians die in attack

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says at least 100 civilians were killed by gunmen in an attack on a village in the north Sahel region. A government spokesman said the attack took place Friday evening in Solhan village in the Sahel’s Yagha province, where the local market and several homes were also burned down. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore called the attack “barbaric,” and called for three days of mourning. This is the deadliest attack recorded in Burkina Faso since the West African country was overrun by jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State about five years ago.