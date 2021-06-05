Illegal Serb church on Bosniak woman’s land is demolished

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian authorities have demolished a Serbian Orthodox church illegally built on the land owned by a Bosniak woman after a 20-year-long legal battle that reached the European Court of Human Rights. Workers and construction machinery arrived at Fata Orlovic’s yard in the village of Konjevic Polje early Saturday. Using a crane, they brought down the white-colored church and its tower bell. The church was built shortly after Orlovic and her family were expelled during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. The family are Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and the village was taken by Bosnian Serbs, who are mainly Orthodox Christian.