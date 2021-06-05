India asks Twitter to follow tough new social media laws

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s government has warned Twitter to immediately comply with the country’s new social media regulations. It’s the latest move in a tense battle between Twitter and the Indian government. Critics say the new rules give the government more power to police online content. The Press Trust of India news agency reported Saturday that the government issued a final notice to Twitter. If the social media site doesn’t comply, the ministry said it “shall be liable to consequences,” without elaborating. The new rules require internet platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to erase content that authorities deem unlawful and to help with police investigations, including identifying the originators of “mischievous information.”