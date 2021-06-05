Iowa Board of Corrections approves new prison wardens at Anamosa, Fort Dodge facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Board of Corrections voted Friday in support of two new wardens to join the Iowa Department of Corrections at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

The Board approved the Department of Corrections' selection of Kristofer Karberg as the Warden at Anamosa and Nicholas Lamb at Fort Dodge. Both candidates were recommended to the Board by a department hiring committee.

READ MORE: Iowa Department of Corrections names new security director in wake of Anamosa killings

Karberg comes to Iowa from the South Dakota Department of Corrections where he served for more than eight years. He currently serves as the Deputy Warden of the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, South Carolina. Prior to joining the SDDOC, he worked for the State Department as Site Commander of Security at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. In total, he brings more than 28 years of security operations experience to his new role in leading the ASP team.

Jeremy Larson, the former Warden at maximum-security prison in Anamosa, was reassigned to oversee the low-to-medium-security Newton Correctional Facility in March after two employees were killed in a failed escape attempt. Larson was then "voluntarily demoted" to the position of correctional counselor last month.

In March, registered nurse Lorena Schulte and Correctional Officer Robert McFarland were killed by inmates Thomas Woodard, and Michael Dutcher, who corrections officials say were attempting to escape the facility. Both inmates have pleaded not guilty to the murders and are tentatively set to go on trial on June 22.

The DOC has been under scrutiny for claims of insufficient security measures at the Anamosa prison. Democratic leaders have recently accused Governor Reynolds and the DOC of dismissing warning signs including overcrowding, rising violence, reduced staffing, and budget cuts.

A state agency last August warned the department of multiple deficiencies within the Anamosa prison, eight months before the murders. Several more incidents have happened at Anamosa follow the deadly attack, including staff assaulted by inmates earlier this week, and bomb-making material found in an inmate's cell last month.

Lamb comes to Iowa from the New Mexico Department of Corrections, where he has served as the Deputy Warden of Administration since November of 2020. Prior to joining the NMDOC, he served in many positions throughout his 26-year-career in the Illinois Department of Corrections, where he most recently served as Assistant Warden of Operations at Stateville Correctional Center.

"I am extremely excited to have both Warden Karberg and Warden Lamb joining the Iowa DOC team," Iowa DOC Director Beth Skinner said. "These individuals bring unique skill sets to their respective prisons where they will be leading teams of outstanding correctional staff. While both of these wardens bring different work experiences to their new roles, they both have proven to be effective leaders that understand the balance in providing reliable security while also ensuring effective treatment of those under our supervision is taking place, which is at the heart of our role as an agency."

