June 5: Iowa reports active COVID-19 cases at 3,725, hospitalizations drop to 88

(KTIV) - Iowa health officials are reporting 4,461 more people have completed their vaccine series, for a total of 1,374,897 people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows 2,690,278 total vaccine doses have been administered to Iowa residents.

Between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, there were 105 new, confirmed cases in the state. So far, Iowa has reported 371,943 people have tested positive for the virus.

Of those who have tested positive, 362,151 have recovered, an increase of 263.

Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard shows 2 additional virus-related deaths have been reported, bringing the state's total to 6,067.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (362,151) and the number of deaths (6,067) from the total number of cases (371,943) shows there are currently 3,725 active positive cases in the state.

The latest report from the Iowa Department of Public Health says there are 88 hospitalizations due to the virus, which is down from 91. Of those hospitalizations, 17 are in the ICU and 7 are on ventilators.

Because Iowa updates vaccinations numbers at 12 p.m. daily and KTIV's COVID-19 update is released before then, the vaccination numbers will be from noon the previous day.

KTIV's COVID-19 Resources