New York offering free tickets to Belmont Stakes for those who get a vaccine

Elmont, NY (NBC) - New York state is offering another incentive to get vaccinated, a shot and a race.

A pop-up vaccination site opened up Friday at Belmont Park, the site of the Belmont Stakes.

The pop-up site coincides with the big race set to take place on Saturday.

Anyone who gets vaccinated at this year's race, will get complementary seats to next year's Belmont Stakes.

Last year's horse race was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

This year, 11,000 people are expected to attend horse racing's third jewel in the Triple Crown.

Spectators will undergo a contactless temperature check, and those sitting in a section for vaccinated people will have to show proof of vaccination.

Unvaccinated racegoers will be required to wear a face covering, unless they are actively eating or drinking.