No damage reported from earthquake in southern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake occurred in southern South Dakota, though no damage was reported. The United States Geological Survey said the 3.7 magnitude quake happened at 10:25 a.m. Friday just north of the South Dakota border with Nebraska. The center of the earthquake was about 11 miles southeast of Fairfax. The agency says the earthquake occurred in a relatively sparsely populated region. About 12,000 people were exposed to “light shaking.” It’s the third earthquake reported this year in South Dakota. Two earthquakes were reported last year in the state.