Oxbow Bandits Bass Club hosts youth event

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - The Oxbow Bandits Bass Club took on McCook Lake bright and early Saturday for their annual youth event.

Folks could bring their kids out on the boat, looking to bring back not only their three heaviest bass - but some good memories as well.

Club President Andy Erwin said while the tournament-style provides some competition for the young anglers, it's really all about getting the kids out on the lake.

"This is what it's all about. For everything, these kids are the future and if we don't pass on what we know of fishing and everything else, then what to do we have? So, it's getting them out and passing on our knowledge and getting them outdoors is what it's all about," said Andy Erwin, President.

Erwin said the kids tournament has been a staple for over a decade. And it continues to bring back many returning anglers.

"I'm here with my uncle to fish for the tournament with him. I do it all the time, every year," said Jonathan Griesel, Fisher.

Not only was Griesel looking forward to spending time with family, but he wanted to bring home some hardware and some bragging rights.

"Last year we got the big bass award. The last two years we got the big bass award and first place," said Griesel

An award was also given for the smallest bass of the day. And while everyone was looking to take home first place, many were just excited to be out fishing.

"Catch the biggest bass, maybe try to catch the smallest, and just have fun overall," said Brayden Bennett, Fisher.

Erwin said they had eight kids come out for the tournament this year.

"It's everything. Honestly, this is why I'm in the club is doing things like this with the kids. Yes, I like to fish tournaments and be around the guys but it's all about the kids," said Erwin.

All those participating also received a rod and reel at the end of the tournament.