Severe weather in Germany: Girl hit by car after lightning

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have issued severe weather warnings for parts of western Germany, a day after a man was killed and a 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in separate storm-related incidents. The German news agency dpa reported that lightning struck the ground close to where the girl was cycling, causing her to fall off onto the road, where she was hit by a car late Friday. Dpa quoted the Duesseldorf fire service saying she was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. In a separate incident, one man died and three were hospitalized Friday after torrential rain flooded a tunnel in the southern city of Stuttgart, toppling scaffolding that several construction workers were standing on.