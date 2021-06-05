‘There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs

WASHINGTON (AP) — UFOs are making a splash in Washington. The U.S. government has been taking a hard look at unidentified flying objects, under orders from Congress, and a report summarizing what officials know is expected to come out this month. An alien unmasking is not likely. Two officials briefed on the report say it found no extraterrestrial link to the sightings reported and captured on video. The report won’t rule out a link to another country, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it.