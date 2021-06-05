Two dead, two injured in early morning shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (NBC) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting outside a bar in Indianapolis.

Four people were shot outside the northside bar and grill as they were leaving around 2 a.m.

An Indianapolis Metro Police spokesperson said one died at the scene.

A second victim died shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The other two victims are reportedly in stable condition.

None of the victims has been identified.

Police have not yet made any arrests and are investigating to determine the motive of the shooting.