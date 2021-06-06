Pickled Palette holds children’s art lessons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- The art studio, Pickled Palette, was filled today with children ready to learn how to handle clay.

The clay sensory class was geared towards children five years or younger, and focused on learning the basic techniques of working with clay.

The children were able to get their hands dirty and play with the clay and get educated on the different tools used for sculpting and working with clay.

"Well we definitely saw last year the impact that art had on ourselves and our mental health, so I find it even more important for these kiddos to get in and try new things because it can really benefit you especially with a year like we had last year," said Ashley Prince, owner of Pickled Palette.

Pickled Palette will be hosting several art camps throughout the summer for children to learn about different art mediums and create artwork for themselves.

Prince said there are still spots available and if interested to call Pickled Palette at 712-224-2757.