18-year-old who pled guilty to murder to be sentenced on July 30

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the men charged in a fatal New Year's Day shooting in Sioux City is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Back on June 2, 18-year-old Anthony Bauer pleaded guilty to four counts, including second-degree murder, in the Jan. 1 shooting that led to the death of 18-year-old Mia Kritis.

Bauer was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case. But as part of a plea agreement, the charge was lowered.

According to court documents, a July 30 sentencing date has been set for his case.

Bauer is one of four people charged in connection to the shooting, which happened at a house in Sioux City's Morningside area shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

Police say more than two dozen shots were fired into the house from outside, while a party was going on inside. Kritis was killed when she was struck by gunfire, while three others in the house were wounded. Those three eventually recovered from their injuries.

The other three charged in the shooting are brothers Christopher and Carlos Morales, who both face first-degree murder charges. Their trial dates are scheduled for August.

Meanwhile, Liliana Gutierrez faces charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Court documents claim she was the driver during the shooting. Her trial is also set for August.