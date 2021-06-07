2 arrested in suspected road rage shooting of 6-year-old in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC News) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead in Southern California.

Aiden Leos was shot May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother in the city of Orange.

The suspects, identified as 24-year-old Eriz Marcus Anthon and 23-year-old Lee Wynne, were arrested at their home in Costa Mesa. The arrests came a day after a memorial service for Aiden.

The arrests also follow a $50,000 reward find Aiden's killers, which eventually ballooned to a half-a-million dollars with funds from the family, businesses and Orange County officials.

Authorities say the two suspects are expected to be charged with murder.